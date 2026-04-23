Clayface seems to be DC's goriest film yet, judging by the first trailer

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There's been a lot of buzz over the past week suggesting that the upcoming Mike Flanagan horror film Clayface will be pretty gruesome. It's been described as a body horror film in which actor Matt Hagen (played by Tom Rhys Harries) is forced to undergo experimental surgery after an attack that disfigured him.

However, as expected, this leads to some pretty nasty side effects, and he slowly transforms into the tragic supervillain known as Clayface. On Wednesday, DC film boss James Gunn shared the first poster for the movie, which looks absolutely terrifying, and just a few hours later, a first teaser trailer was released as well.

Even though it's just a teaser trailer, there's no doubt that this is going to be a superhero movie like no other. Check out the poster and trailer below, and you'll see what we mean.