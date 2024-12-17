Clayface premieres in September 2026 and it is confirmed as a DCU movie

HQ

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the DC villain Clayface will be getting his own movie. At the time, we didn't know if it would be set in James Gunn's new DC universe, belong to Matt Reeve's The Batman universe, or be a standalone - but the other day Gunn confirmed via Threads that it will indeed be a DCU movie.

And apparently it's going to be a quick process. Because even though the movie was confirmed just a week ago, it's now announced that the premiere is set for September 11, 2026 - just a month before The Batman: Part II.

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher, Hush and Midnight Mass) has written the script, which means we'll be seeing a scarier version of Clayface than we're used to, and Flanagan himself has previously called the project a "horror/thriller/tragedy". Nevertheless, he will not be a straightforward villain.

No director has been chosen yet - and no actors either, we presume - so we will probably have reason to return to this project several times in the coming months.

DC Comics

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter