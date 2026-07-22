Clayface melting face shown in new images

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Following Supergirl, the TV series Lanterns is up next in the DCU, premiering on August 16. And after that, it won't be long until the next project: the horror film Clayface. Here, we'll meet a new version of the supervillain in a story written by horror specialist Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher).

We already know that the story follows actor Matt Hagen, whose face is disfigured by gangsters. Driven by vanity and his career, he undergoes an experimental treatment - but, of course, things don't go as expected.

Clayface premieres on October 23, and now several new images have been released via EW, including shots of Hagen's seemingly melting face. Check them out in the Instagram post below.