Clay season continues with Barcelona and Munich tennis tournaments at the same time

After all eyes were laid in the principality of Monaco last week for the third Masters 1,000 of the year, won by Carlos Alcaraz over Lorenzo Musetti, attention now splits between Spain and Germany, for two ATP 500 tours in Barcelona and Munich.

In Barcelona, the tournament commonly known as Count of Godó, played on clay, takes place between 14-20 April. This year, Alcaraz, who on Monday regained the second place at the ATP comes as the top-seeded player, hoping to win a the tournament a third time, after 2022 and 2023 (he missed last year due to injury). He could meet in quarter finales with Álex de Miñaur and in the semi-finals with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has yet to win the tournament despite reaching the final four times, in 2018, 2021, 2023, and 2024. On the other side of the bracket the Norwegian Casper Ruud will defend his title last year against Danish Holger Rune, Russian Andrey Rublev, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

At the same time, at the Bavarian Tennis Championships (also on clay) Alexander Zverev, World No. 3, will work to regain points by winning his home tournament, that he last won in 2018.

The Munich Open attracts less high profile tennis players than the one in Barcelona, but this will be the first time it counts as a ATP 500, previously being worth only 250 points. However, recent Miami Open winner Jakub Mensik will return for the first time since his victory over Djokovic at just 19 years old.

Finals for both tournaments will take place on Sunday, April 20, before heading to Madrid the following week.