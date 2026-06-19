Clavicular is hosting an in-person 'reveal-all' looksmaxing masterclass in Miami

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Influencer Clavicular has announced that as soon as next week, he'll be hosting a 'tell-all' "Looksmaxing Masterclass" in Miami. The event will see the rather infamous internet personality present and officially sharing his secret strategies for looksmaxing with those who snag a ticket.

The full event will offer a multitude of opportunities, not least including "live demonstrations" of Clavicular's strategies, but also guest speaker sessions where "real secrets on looksmaxing, business, life, health, and more" will be exposed. There will be Q&A chances, an open party format with music, catering, and sponsor booths, and perhaps most importantly, there will even be "Mog Battles" where "Clav is gonna personally help you improve your looks by being brutally honest with what you need to improve on, in real time with other attendees."

And how do you get into this must-attend event, you might ask? It will have a virtual presence where fans can attend and view a livestream of the show for $97, while in-person tickets are going for $297. There is also a "VIP Experience" for an elite few, where these attendees will get a personal session with Clavicular without any online distractions or viewers and all on a private yacht. The actual price of this session is not mentioned but only 10 seats will be on offer.

And if you were still interested, the event will be happening on June 28. So, will you be attending and learning how to become "unignorable on social media"?