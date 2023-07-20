Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

Claudio Serafino returns in Tekken 8 gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco has decided to start fighting Mortal Kombat 1's marketing campaign.

We've seen and heard quite a lot from Mortal Kombat 1 the last couple of months, so it's rather interesting that Tekken 8's character reveals suddenly stopped around the same time. That doesn't mean Bandai Namco wants to avoid a marketing campaign fight.

Because the Japanese studio has given us a new gameplay trailer confirming that Claudio Serafino will return in Tekken 8 after being introduced in Tekken 7, and there's no doubt that his personality and attacks are as flashy as ever.

Unlike Mortal Kombat 1, we still don't know when Tekken 8 will launch, so I'm curious: Which kind of marketing campaign do you prefer for fighting games? Long ones with periodic updates or short and intense?

Tekken 8

