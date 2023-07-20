Claudio Serafino returns in Tekken 8 gameplay trailer

HQ

We've seen and heard quite a lot from Mortal Kombat 1 the last couple of months, so it's rather interesting that Tekken 8's character reveals suddenly stopped around the same time. That doesn't mean Bandai Namco wants to avoid a marketing campaign fight.

Because the Japanese studio has given us a new gameplay trailer confirming that Claudio Serafino will return in Tekken 8 after being introduced in Tekken 7, and there's no doubt that his personality and attacks are as flashy as ever.

Unlike Mortal Kombat 1, we still don't know when Tekken 8 will launch, so I'm curious: Which kind of marketing campaign do you prefer for fighting games? Long ones with periodic updates or short and intense?