Classified: France '44 - World War II Meets XCOM

Team 17 and Absolutely Games' new turn-based strategy game Classified: France '44 asks one simple question: would XCOM be fun if was based in World War II and didn't have any aliens?

We play as a small unit of troops sent behind enemy lines into occupied France, hoping to build up enough of a resistance force before the Allies ready the D-Day assault. These are some big stakes, and we're only given 65 days in order to do it, so we better get to work. The game takes place within a number of different regions of France, sending us on a variety of missions that have our plucky squad of four often outgunned and outmanned.

After a fairly short but detailed tutorial, you're given free reign on what you want to do with your men and how each of them moves around the battlefield. The reasoning behind the XCOM comparison is that Classified: France '44 is turn-based and focuses heavily on your individual units. You'll grow attached to each of the people you command as they're more than just blank faces on a battlefield. Unlike in XCOM, though, you can't customise who joins your mission, as each character is unique in their name and background. You can change their gear and clothes, but they are each distinct characters.

Classified: France '44 is interesting in this regard, as it gives you a lot of time to get to know who you're sending into battle. In between missions, you'll be able to check out new conversations between your squad mates, and when out in the field they'll discuss things with one another, usually shouting when someone's been wounded or they're in need of assistance. It helps bring about a greater sense of immersion.

From the tutorial you'll start with four lads in your merry band, but can pick up plenty more along the way. Sometimes, you'll need to choose who you rescue and bring into the fold, leaving another character behind. This can be a tough decision early on, but as we've said, the pressure is placed on you from the first minute as you're scrambling to build up enough resistance against the Nazis. With only four slots being available for missions, though, you'll have to find other things for your leftover squaddies to do. Tasks come into play here, as extra objectives you can spend resources on to get your troops trained, restore a certain region, or heal up. There are also factions within France that you can ally with for extra guns, resources, and more. These layers help give you something to do in between missions, which is nice. There's not really a base-building mechanic or anything like that out of XCOM, but instead you're slowly working on reducing the Nazi influence in each region as much as you can.

The gameplay of Classified: France '44 is rather simple to begin with and slowly adds more difficulty over time. As mentioned earlier, the player is often outgunned, and so you'll begin missions in stealth a good deal of the time. This allows you to set up your troops and take out enemies with quieter melee kills. As is often the case with stealth games, though, at some point the you-know-what is going to hit the fan, and then combat begins proper. Depending on your angle and the enemy's cover you'll have a percentage to do a certain amount of damage to them. You can fire from the hip, aimed fire, or use the Overwatch action to take a shot at an enemy should they pop their heads out of cover. It sounds simple on paper, but can become quite stressful when the enemy troops keep pouring out of the woodwork. The game is no cakewalk, and should you slip up with your strategy you can be pinned down rather easily. Each of your troops can be wounded once before they leave the battlefield for good after being knocked down again. They're not killed outright, but are removed from fighting until you relaunch the mission or succeed.

In answer to the original question at the beginning of this piece, it does appear that World War II meets XCOM is a rather winning formula. There's a lot to like about Classified: France '44 in its first few hours for strategy fans and those looking to experience a more personal World War II game, where you take control of a squad rather than the entire military campaign of a nation. There are a litter of visual bugs, such as major problems with animations and plenty of game-breaking glitches, but Absolutely Games have made it clear these are known to the team and will be patched out, and that plenty more features are set to be added in before launch. As there's no release date yet apart from a planned launch sometime this year, there is time to sort these issues and without them Classified: France '44 is one worth keeping an eye on if it's your kind of thing.