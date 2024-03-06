HQ

In 1944, France was occupied by the German forces and the country was on its knees, putting a heavy toll on French pride. However, not everyone had given up, as the French resistance movement was very active and carried out sabotage efforts, rescued and hid downed allied pilots and even carried out partisan attacks against the Germans.

On June 6, 1944, the Allies launched one of the largest coordinated military operations ever, D-Day. Such operations require an incredible amount of planning and one of the many measures to ensure the liberation of France and the invasion of mainland Europe was Operation Jedburgh.

This operation was launched 65 days before D-Day, with the Americans and British deploying small teams of three men behind enemy lines to work with the French resistance. They were tasked with a series of missions to facilitate the landing of Allied troops on the beaches of Normandy. In Classified: France '44, you play a part in Operation Jedburgh.

Classified: France '44 is a turn-based tactical strategy game in the style of XCOM. The first thing you experience is a fairly thorough tutorial where you're bombarded with information about mechanics and rules, and there's a lot to remember at the start. If you're not familiar with this type of game, it can be a bit overwhelming and I had to take this tutorial twice to get it all in.

France is divided into 10 areas, each of which harbours parts of the resistance movement. You must now complete different types of missions, which typically involve freeing a person who then joins your troops or, for example, finding stolen documents before the German codebreakers arrive and get hold of them. As you complete missions, you strengthen the area of France in which you are carrying out the mission. As the clock counts down and D-Day approaches, it's a constant race against time to weaken the German occupying forces as much as possible before the big operation begins.

You gradually get more and more people with you and they all have different abilities and different weapons. Each person in your unit also has a fairly extensive ability tree, so you can continuously modify the individual soldiers as you wish, both in terms of abilities, weapons and their appearance. It's quite excellent and you can spend a lot of time in the menus if you want to tinker around with the various upgrades.

As mentioned earlier, the missions are turn-based, where you move your troops around, flanking and constantly trying to gain the upper hand. There is a strong focus on stealth, and in some missions you are even rewarded the longer you stay invisible to the enemy. However, I find that the enemies sometimes have an unnatural hawk-like gaze and it seems as if they can see through walls, because suddenly you are detected in a situation where it seems as if you shouldn't be detectable. It somewhat undermines the stealth system that you can never really know if it works. It's a shame.

The game offers a morale system that applies to both player and enemy units. If you come under fire, the morale of the unit being shot at will drop - regardless of whether the unit is hit or not. Therefore, it is worth firing at a unit even if the chance of hitting it is low since the morale will still drop. If morale drops to 50% or less, the soldier will be suppressed and effectiveness will decrease. If morale drops to 0%, the unit will not be usable in the next round and will be highly exposed.

Classified: France '44 is a decent game in the strategy genre, but there are some areas where it simply isn't on par with other games in the genre. I've mentioned the supernatural x-ray vision that enemies seem to have and it can be difficult to move around within buildings, as you can barely see where you're going if there are multiple floors on the building.

Classified: France '44 is also not a pretty game. Your soldiers look a little strange when you get close to them, the levels are small and the game's attempt to create a cinematic camera when zooming in on a firefight often doesn't work very well, as you're often looking into a wall or a tree trunk and therefore can't see anything. The visual side of it is a bit rough - it doesn't ruin the gameplay, but it's not pretty to look at.

What makes Classified: France '44 interesting is that it's based on a real, but little-known, part of the turning point in World War II. You are regularly presented with historically accurate facts from the Allied effort in the days leading up to D-Day, which adds to the feeling of playing a small part of world history.

As a turn-based strategy game, it works well, there are many strategic options and some replay value, as the game has 15 endings that you will experience depending on which missions you choose to take during the campaign. However, it also feels like it never quite hits its stride and there are a few issues with some key mechanics - stealth, for example.

If you're interested in World War 2 and would like to experience a little-known part of the history of D-Day - and if you like strategy games like XCOM, then Classified: France '44 is a reasonable offer at a reasonable price, as it's available for just around £35.