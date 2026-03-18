Classic Sega bosses are attacking Shinobi: Art of Vengeance in early April

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As we've previously reported, Joe Musashi will face off against classic villains from Sega's rich history in an upcoming expansion for the masterful ninja adventure Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. The upcoming DLC bosses are Death Adder from Golden Axe, Goro Majima from Like a Dragon, and Sonic's eternal nemesis, Dr. Eggman.

It has now been revealed that the so-called Sega Villains Stage DLC will be released on April 3, and we've also received a very slick cinematic trailer as well as three screenshots (one for each boss) to check out, and as usual, you'll find all of this below.

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If you want to know more about Shinobi: Art of Vengeance and why you should actually pick it up, we recommend checking out our review, which you can read here. Besides the bosses mentioned above, this DLC additionally includes: