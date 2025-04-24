Classic PlayStation UI designs are becoming permanently available on PS5

HQ

The next major PlayStation 5 system update arrives today, and in it we can expect a handful of changes and improvements that fans have been asking about for a while. The update includes two major changes, the first of which is called Audio Focus.

This is a way to enhance and improve the classic audio experience of the console, making it easier to adjust the audio setup to your desires. For example, if you tend to find that dialogue in game is too quiet whereas music is too loud, or perhaps footsteps aren't loud enough, you can now fiddle with a console-wide setting that will improve these elements in all games. Audio Focus is available for headphone users via USB or analogue jack, but not for TVs or soundbars connected via HDMI. The four modes are the following:



Boost Low Pitch: Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises.



Boost Voices: Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds.



Boost High Pitch: Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises.



Boost Quiet Sounds: Amplify low-volume sounds in a wide range of frequencies.



Otherwise, the second big change revolves around classic console UI designs returning, meaning you will be able to tweak your PS5 UI to make it resemble the original PlayStation, the PS2, the PS3, or even the PS4's UI.

Which UI will you be using for your PS5 from today?