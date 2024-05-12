Classic Marathon is now free to play on Steam

HQ

If you know Bungie and its history, you know its not only known for Destiny and Halo. One of its early projects Marathon is now available to download for free via Steam. It was launched in 1994 for the Macintosh but today can be played on many formats. If you are keen to try a piece of gaming history, you can now try the Classic Marathon here. Given that the reboot of Marathon is delayed until 2025, this could be an option. All three titles in the trilogy are supposed to appear on Steam but exactly when is unknown. You can find the pages for the rest of the series here and here. Did you play Marathon in the 1990s?