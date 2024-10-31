Classic horror monsters come to life with the most advanced theme park animatronics ever

HQ

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort newest theme park opening May 22, 2025, will feature a variety of rides and themed lands based on Nintendo, How to train your dragon and Harry Potter. One of the four opening day lands, however, is not based on a specific IP, but several at the same time.

Dark Universe (nothing to do with that failed cinematic universe) will pay tribute to the Universal classic horror monster movies from the 1920s to the 1940s, including Frankenstein's Monster, Ygor, Dracula, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Werewolf... all living together in Darkmoor Village.

The land's main ride, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, will be a dark ride that take guests inside a castle, where they will meet up to fourteen animatronic figures, the more advanced animatronic creations Universal has eved made, moving much faster than what most people would think of when they think of theme park figures.

"Visceral, powerful and intense", Universal says in this promo video of the theme park ride, just in time for Halloween. Will you visit Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, once it opens in May 2025?