Classic games are making their way to modern consoles

The Limited Run Games showcase has unveiled a bunch of classic games given new life by the Carbon Engine, which allows legacy content to be interfaced with modern hardware.

Three stand-outs from the showcase are Clock Tower, a horror point-and-click game from 1995, Tomba! which was only available on the PlayStation, and the Gex Trilogy.

All of the above games are being brought to the PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch, with both Clock Tower and Gex Trilogy also being brought onto the Xbox Series X/S consoles as well. Clock Tower will even be available on Xbox One. Check out the trailers below for an early look at these games.

