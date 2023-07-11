Classic games are 'critically endangered' according to new study

HQ

Nostalgia is a powerful thing in gaming. As we've seen in the sales figures of remakes and remasters, people are clamouring for a return to their favourite classics as they wish to be reminded of simpler times.

However, to actually get your hands on these elusive, classic games is becoming more difficult, according to a new study by the Video Game History Foundation. According to the in-depth study, which looked at 1,500 games, 87% of them are not commercially or readily available.

Video game preservation has taken a fair few hits in recent memory, with the latest example being the removal of the Wii U and 3DS eShops earlier this year. There are ways in which some companies are bringing older titles to new platforms, such as the Classics Catalogue on PS Plus Premium or Nintendo Switch Online's library of classic games. Even so, there are far too many games being left by the wayside.

How do you think we can save classic games?