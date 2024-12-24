Classic Call of Duty title set to hit Xbox Game Pass in May

HQ

Just over a week ago, we we shared compelling evidence in a post that Call of Duty was preparing to make its debut on Game Pass. After Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, fans were buzzing about the future of the legendary franchise. While Call of Duty will remain multiplatform, Xbox has already begun adding some of the series' biggest titles to Game Pass. Currently, Black Ops 6 is the only game available, launching the same day it was released. But recently, several classic Call of Duty games have appeared in the Microsoft Store, sparking speculation that more could be on the way.

According to insider eXtas1s, Call of Duty: World at War (the fifth main game in the series) will arrive on Game Pass in May. When asked about other Call of Duty games coming soon, eXtas1s confirmed that only World at War would be available in May, but teased that another game could join Game Pass in March—though which one remains a mystery.

In addition to World at War, here are some other Call of Duty titles that have recently shown up in the Microsoft Store and might be coming to Game Pass soon: Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Are you excited for these classic Call of Duty games to hit Game Pass? Which one are you most excited to dive into first?