Classic battle royale mode is coming to COD: Warzone

As you may already know, the Battle Royale mode offered in Call of Duty: Warzone is pretty different from the rest in that sub-genre. When you get killed, instead of exiting the game, you are granted a second chance. You will be dragged into a prison called the Gulag, and you'll have to fight for the opportunity to get back to the battlefield (for more details you can read more here).

Although it's fresh and fun, many players still hope to get a classic Battle Royale mode as well - after all, "no second chance" is the kind of exhilaration these players are looking for. Well, their wish has been heard.

Now, in a new post on the Activision Blog, we know that a Classic Battle Royale mode is finally landing on Call of Duty: Warzone as a limited-time event later this week.

"This mode strips down Battle Royale and features no Buy Stations, no Contracts, and no Gulag. If you're out, you're out. Survive the enemies and the ever-collapsing circle to be the last team standing."

So, maybe now it's time to go back to the basics.

It's worth noting that if you decide to keep playing Warzone in the way it was intended, you can actually find some new weapons, by that we mean SMGs and assault rifles in the Gulag. The new weapon choices include the AK-47, M13, Kilo 141, Ram-7, Striker 45, and more. You can check here for detailed information.

Which Battle Royale mode do you prefer?