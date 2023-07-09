Classic Armored Core figures are returning in 2024

HQ

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon marks the long-awaited return to the franchise from FromSoftware, but while we wait for the 25th of August when it releases, Japanese model manufacturer Kotobukiya is reprinting some classic mech models.

The models, which were spotted on Reddit, are the 1/72 Mirage C01-GAEA, the 1/72 White Glint, and the 1/72 CO3 Malicious R.I.P.3/M Blue Magnolia Version. Respectively, they appear in 2005's Armored Core Nexus, 2008's Armored Core: For Answer, and 2013's Armored Core: Verdict Day.

The 1/72 Mirage C01-GAEA launches in January next year, the 1/72 White Glint is set for a February release, and the 1/72 CO3 Malicious R.I.P.3/M Blue Magnolia Version comes out in March. You can find the links to pre-order here, here, and here.

