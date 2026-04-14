Classic Animal Crossing music has arrived on Switch Online today

Today, Nintendo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series. The first game was never actually released outside of Japan and only came to the Nintendo 64 in 2001; it wasn't until 2004 that the updated GameCube version was launched in Europe.

We've already reported that those who own Animal Crossing: New Horizons today have received a bonus item in the mail from Nintendo in the form of a large decorative leaf (the game's logo), as well as shown the illustration created to celebrate the 25th anniversary. But Nintendo actually had more in store, and has also released the GameCube version's soundtrack via Nintendo Music.

There are a total of 42 tracks with a total runtime of one hour and 24 minutes. If you want to listen and have a Switch Online subscription, just launch the app and get started.