Classic 1996 Resident Evil could be returning to PC

HQ

The original Resident Evil from 1996 could soon be coming back to PC. While the game did initially launch on PC way back when, it currently isn't available on Steam or any major digital marketplace.

However, as spotted by Gematsu, that could soon change as a rating for the original Resident Evil on PC has appeared. The rating doesn't claim the game has been remastered or remade, so those looking for the classic experience are in luck.

Capcom has mostly been focused on remaking the classic Resident Evil games in recent years, but we could see classic gems make their return without any new polish if this rating turns out to hold any ground.