Class Action Lawsuit filed against PS5 controllers

Last week, we reported that there are several reports proving that the PlayStation 5 controllers suffer from drifting issues, which mean the analog sticks act like the were activated despite no one touching them. Nintendo's Joy-Cons are the poster-boys for this defect, but Microsoft has had some problems as well.

Now the Pennsylvania law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith has decided to act upon this after researching how common the problem is, and has filed a Class Action Lawsuit against PlayStation 5 controllers, in which they outright calls them "defective" and claims Sony knew this but still released it as is:

"Specifically, the DualSense controllers that are used to operate the PS5 contain a defect that results in characters or gameplay moving on the screen without user command or manual operation of the joystick.

This defect significantly interferes with gameplay and thus compromises the DualSense controller's core functionality."

Sony's alleged lack of customer service regarding this topic is also mentioned as an issue with a lot of waiting and poor options for repairs. Therefore, they would like a trial and to seek monetary relief "for damages suffered, declaratory relief, and public injunctive relief". At the time of writing, Sony still hasn't commented this, and we assume the final word hasn't been said here.

Thanks, Eurogamer