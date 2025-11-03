Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, highlight of this week's EuroLeague matches
Barcelona and Real Madrid are the highlight of this week's Euroleague games.
EuroLeague continues this week with round 9 of the competition, between Wednesday November 5 and Friday November 7. Only one match this week after the double-header last week (and the following), with one highlight on Friday evening during "prime time": the first Clásico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The greatest rivalry in sport, between the top clubs in Spain, and two of the top clubs in Europe, is as tight as it is in football: Barça has 172 wins, Real Madrid has 170 since the first Clásico took place in 1942.
This time, neither team arrives particularly strong in Euroleague (Barcelona has won five games and lost three, Madrid has won four, lost four), with Madrid being forced to make last minute signings to adjust the game of new coach Sergio Scariolo, and Barcelona recently suffering two blows: a defeat in the domestic league on Sunday and the injury of their best player, Toko Shengelia.
EuroLeague Round 9
Wednesday, November 5
- Crvena Zvezda vs. Panathinaikos: 20:00 CET
Thursday, November 6
- Fenerbahçe vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 18:45 CET
- Dubai vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 19:00 CET
- Baskonia vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET
- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Monaco: 21:00 CET
- Paris vs. Bayern Munich: 21:00 CET
Friday, November 7
- Anadolu Efes vs. Milano: 18:30 CET
- Zalgiris vs. Valencia Basket: 19:00 CET
- Olympiacos vs. Partizan: 20:15 CET
- Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 20:30 CET
