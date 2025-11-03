Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, highlight of this week's EuroLeague matches

HQ

EuroLeague continues this week with round 9 of the competition, between Wednesday November 5 and Friday November 7. Only one match this week after the double-header last week (and the following), with one highlight on Friday evening during "prime time": the first Clásico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The greatest rivalry in sport, between the top clubs in Spain, and two of the top clubs in Europe, is as tight as it is in football: Barça has 172 wins, Real Madrid has 170 since the first Clásico took place in 1942.

This time, neither team arrives particularly strong in Euroleague (Barcelona has won five games and lost three, Madrid has won four, lost four), with Madrid being forced to make last minute signings to adjust the game of new coach Sergio Scariolo, and Barcelona recently suffering two blows: a defeat in the domestic league on Sunday and the injury of their best player, Toko Shengelia.

EuroLeague Round 9

Wednesday, November 5



Crvena Zvezda vs. Panathinaikos: 20:00 CET



Thursday, November 6



Fenerbahçe vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 18:45 CET



Dubai vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 19:00 CET



Baskonia vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET



Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Monaco: 21:00 CET



Paris vs. Bayern Munich: 21:00 CET



Friday, November 7



Anadolu Efes vs. Milano: 18:30 CET



Zalgiris vs. Valencia Basket: 19:00 CET



Olympiacos vs. Partizan: 20:15 CET



Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 20:30 CET



Will you be watching EuroLeague this week?