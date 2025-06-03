Clashes near Gaza aid site result in numerous fatalities

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Israeli forces opened fire on Tuesday on individuals near a food distribution center in Gaza, resulting in at least 27 dead and dozens injured amid ongoing conflict in the region, local health authorities said.

The military claims the group deviated from authorized routes, while aid agencies report a growing toll on civilians seeking assistance. These events mark the continuation of intense confrontations affecting humanitarian operations. As always, stay tuned for further updates.