Clashes in South Sudan halt aid to thousands of malnourished children

Fighting along the Nile leaves 60,000 children at risk as nutrition supplies run low.

The latest news on South Sudan. We now know that ongoing violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile State has blocked humanitarian aid for over 60,000 malnourished children, with critical nutrition supplies expected to run out by the end of May.

Aid agencies have suspended river deliveries amid heavy clashes and rising insecurity, avoiding areas where stored supplies risk looting. The disruption deepens an already severe crisis in one of the country's most vulnerable regions.

A young girl is seen in Juba South Sudan on 18th April 2017 // Shutterstock

