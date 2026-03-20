Clashes in Lyon result in one Celta de Vigo supporter beaten and stabbed

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Despite winning the League Phase of the Europa League, Olympique Lyonnais was eliminated by Celta de Vigo in round of 16 of the competition, losing 0-2 at home, 1-3 on aggregate, after Moussa Niakhaté was sent off in the 19th minute.

After the match, clashes between the Spanish and French supporters erupted in the streets of Lyon, which led to "significant damage to the streets", according to local reports confirmed by RMC Sport, including flares being fired within centimeters of windows.

The worst part was when a Celta de Vigo supporter was attacked by several individuals, reportedly struck repeatedly with a wooden plank and also stabbed at least once, suffering non-life threatening injuries in his foot and arm. The beating led to an arrest of a minor and the investigation continues.