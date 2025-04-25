Clash of Clans is getting its very own board game next year

HQ

Maestro Media and mobile gaming giant Supercell have announced their collaboration on a new board game based on the massively popular mobile title Clash of Clans. Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid brings the defending, base-building, and raiding mechanics out of your phone screen and into the real world.

Renowned game designers Eric M. Lang and Ken Gruhl are behind the game. Lang has worked onn Marvel: United, Star Wars: The Card Game, XCOM: The Board Game, and more in the past, while Gruhl has helped create Life in Reterra, Mantis, and Happy Salmon.

"Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid is a groundbreaking experience that brings the beloved universe to life like never before," said Javon Frazier, founder and CEO of Maestro Media via a press release. "With the genius of legendary designers Eric Lang and Ken Gruhl and our incredible partnership with Supercell, we've crafted a game that will surprise and delight and will be a must-have tabletop adventure that captures the heart of Clash of Clans."

Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid is scheduled to release next year. The Kickstarter campaign for the game will arrive later this month.

