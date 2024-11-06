Clarkson's Farm will return for a fifth season too

HQ

While we're expecting to return to Diddly Squat farm next year in the fourth season of Clarkson's Farm, it turns out that won't be the last time that we visit the Cotswolds in the popular docu-series.

In a video posted on Instagram, the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host affirmed that his farming show will be back for a fifth season as well. Jeremy Clarkson stated: "Season 5 of Clarkson's Farm is coming," all while a stunning drone show lit up the sky to mark the annual Guy Fawkes Night of November 5.

While Prime Video has yet to slap a date on the Season 4 arrival, to get a taste of the success of this series all you need to do is head over to IMDB's all-time highest-rated TV series list, where Clarkson's Farm currently sits in 29th place, with a rating of 9.0 from over 66,000 reviews. No doubt if Season 4 continues to present similar success, it won't be long before Prime Video pulls the trigger on a sixth season too.