Clarkson's Farm to return for Season 5 in June

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If you've been holding your breath for a chance to return to the English countryside and to spend some time at Diddly Squat Farm, we have some good news to share. Prime Video has now revealed the firm dates for when Clarkson's Farm will return to the streaming platform for its fifth season.

Spread over three dates in June, the season will kick off with a four-episode premiere before then offering two episodes per week until the eight-episode season runs its course. The exact dates for the premieres can be seen below.



Episodes 1-4 - June 3



Episodes 5-6 - June 10



Episodes 7-8 - June 17



As for what to expect from this coming season of action, the synopsis explains the following:

"Clarkson's Farm is back, and amidst a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly. But while the farm tries to go high-tech - resulting in Kaleb's first ever trip abroad - even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge."

A few first look images have been shared for the season too, which you can see below.