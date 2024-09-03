Clarkson, Hammond, and May travel through Zimbabwe in the final ever The Grand Tour adventure

HQ

It really is the end of an era. Following decades on television and then on streaming platforms, the famed trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are set to end their Top Gear/The Grand Tour adventure next week when the final special for the latter project airs on Prime Video.

The special is fittingly known as One For The Road and will see the gang travelling across Zimbabwe for what's described as an "emotional adventure". Clearly this will be the case, on top of the usual hijinks, pranks, and fights too, as you can see for yourself in the trailer for the special below.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road will premiere on Prime Video on September 13, 2024.