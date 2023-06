HQ

The pandemic and a few other things have made sure of ruining Amazon's plans for The Grand Tour, but we finally learned that the next special episode, Eurocrash, will arrive on June 16 a few weeks. Too long to wait? Then how about a small taste?

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Grand Tour: Eurocrash, and it leaves absolutely no doubt about the fact that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back at it like a bad habit in their "car-show".