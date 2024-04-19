Clarkson and Kaleb are back on the farm this May

HQ

Prime Video will be taking us back to Diddly Squat Farm this May, when the popular Clarkson's Farm show makes its return to the streamer for its third outing. Unlike previous seasons, this upcoming showing will seemingly span just two parts, with them debuting a week apart from one another. It's unclear how long each part will be, but if the recent The Grand Tour episodes are anything to go by, we can probably expect two quite long parts when they arrive this May.

As per what this coming series will offer, we're told, "Piglets, mushrooms and more mishaps... Jeremy Clarkson faces some difficult challenges in his farm this season. Will he and Kaleb come up with urgent, yet interesting plans to turn it around?"

Clarkson's Farm Season 3 Part 1 will arrive on May 3, and Part 2 will drop on May 10. You can find the trailer for the series below.