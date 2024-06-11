Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 shown in seven new screenshots

HQ

One of the games showcased during the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is set during the so-called La Belle Epoque in France (between 1871 and 1914).

Here we get to assume the roles of (at least) four characters in a turn-based adventure with a tough adventure ahead of them, namely ending the Paintress' cycle of death. So who or what is Paintress and what death cycle? Well, here's how the premise is described in its official synopsis:

"Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint "33." And tomorrow we depart on our final mission - Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X next year, and right from day one it will be included with your Game Pass subscription.

Now we also have a bunch of new screenshots to show you, which you can check out below.