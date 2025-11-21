Clair Obscur picks up a major GOTY win at the Golden Joystick Awards 2025

HQ

While there are plenty of games that certainly fall into the GOTY conversation in 2025, it does seem like the industry is beginning to settle on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the game that really takes the cake.

At least, that was the case at the Golden Joystick Awards last night. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 not only won Ultimate Game of the Year, but it also netted wins for Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Soundtrack, and scored Jennifer English and Ben Starr the awards for Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer respectively.

Sandfall Interactive picked up the Studio of the Year award, too, which seems fitting considering how much it went against industry norms and was rewarded for it. Elsewhere, the awards are pretty split. Peak won for Best Multiplayer and Streamers' Choice. GTA VI got two awards for having the Best Trailer and being the Most Wanted game, but the rest are a mix you can read below (via GamesRadar):