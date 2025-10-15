Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's lead writer has been "super impressed by the fans' creativity"

HQ

As soon as a game becomes popular, we know that its fans will bring it to life in our analog world with fan art, cosplay, fan fiction, tattoos, comics, mods, and much more. A lot of it is usually high quality, and one game that has obviously experienced this is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

When we recently met lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen for an interview about her work on everything related to the game, the topic turned to fan love. Among other things, we asked her if she had encountered anything particularly funny or strange from fans. She replied:

"So far everything I've seen has been really nice. I've been super impressed by everyone's creativity, and oh my gosh. Okay. So, first of all, the fan made plushies are so cute. I want them all! Some people made amazing figurines, like Monoco, and Maelle, and Verso statues, statues of all the characters. I was impressed. They're so detailed and high quality. I love all the cute fan art, like the little chibi versions of all the characters. It's so cute. Some people have amazing cosplays with incredible attention to detail, like the quilting that they did on the jackets, the tattoos, and just all the small details, it's just amazing."

But it doesn't stop there, of course, and there have been some more humorous creations, as well as people creating their own stories in this unique universe. She continues:

"There's also the really funny ones, like there was a group of cosplayers who dressed up as Expedition 60 - the Naked Expedition. We don't even have a visual for them in the game, right? It's just a journal. But they came up with an amazing cosplay. They sent us the photos, it was A plus. The creativity is just off the charts. So yeah, there's been some amazing art.

And I think some people have felt inspired to write their own stories, both Expedition and non-Expedition stories. I think it's amazing that people are drawn to create. That's a huge compliment to know that people feel inspired by our game. I've gotten a lot of really wonderful messages from aspiring writers who told me that they've always wanted to write, or writers who were feeling blocked for a while, or feeling discouraged. But after playing the game and engaging with the story, they feel excited again. They feel vibrant, and they feel ideas returning to them, and they're inspired to write again. And I'm like, wow, that's crazy. That's incredible."

Our full interview with Jennifer Svedberg-Yen will be published on Gamereactor shortly, where we also talk about her and the game's journey, the inspiration for all the sad twists in the adventure, and stuff about the ending. Don't miss it.