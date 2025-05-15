Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's best character is set to get a plushie

HQ

As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's popularity grows, fans want to support the game beyond just buying it. They're hoping for merch, particularly revolving around one floating, flying friend that you meet early on in the game.

We're talking about Esquie, of course. Our best friend and vehicle within Expedition 33. As he looks like such a cuddly guy, and offers hugs in the game, fans have been asking for Esquie plushies. These cries appear to have been heard by the wrong ears, though, as suspicious websites have started selling Esquie plushies.

This is according to Expedition 33's official social media accounts, which state that you shouldn't buy from these sites. They're not official, and they seem to be using AI art to promote their products, which likely don't exist.

However, some official Esquie plushies are being looking into by Sandfall Interactive, and the developers want to get them into players' hands as soon as possible. "In the meantime, please be patient — and don't get scammed!" reads a post from Sandfall.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

