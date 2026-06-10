Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's actor Rich Keeble would love to see a crossover game with Monoco and Baldur's Gate III's Gale

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Rich Keeble's deep, rich voice has graced many a video game. From early stints in Elite Dangerous and Strange Brigades to becoming an instant fan-favourite as Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. He's had the chance to work with or appear alongside a lot of actors during his career, and yet there's one project he'd love to create with an actor he knows well, but hasn't had much chance to work with.

Speaking with Gamereactor, Keeble explained that because of the way voice acting works, even if he's not met his colleagues in a game, he's still technically worked with many of the biggest names we recognise today. "I've been very lucky because some big voice actors who I've met and haven't worked with directly, I've still ended up in some games with them... I was in this Mouse P.I. For Hire game, which has got Troy Baker all over it... I met Roger Clark and, and, and Rob Wiethoff at Milan Games Week last year, the Red Dead guys, and they were really nice. And I ended up in Marathon with Roger Clark, and with Ben [Starr] and Jen [English], and Sam Béart."

If there's someone that Keeble would love to collaborate with, it's his good friend Dave Jones, the actor for Halsin in Baldur's Gate III. "We did a game called Astrologaster together years ago, but I'd love to do something else with him," Keeble said, then jumping to another BG3 cast member in Tim Downey.

"I've known Tim for a while, because we we did Good Omens series two together...We definitely haven't been in a game together. And I think that'd be fun. Because Monaco likes feet. Gale likes shoes."

Would you want to see a team-up between Gale and Monoco? We'll have to have Halsin in there, too. Check out more dream project ideas and some great stories in our full interview with Rich Keeble below: