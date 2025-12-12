Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards

HQ

There were a lot of outstanding games at The Game Awards this year, but from the looks of the winners, you'd think it was a one-horse race. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won for Best Narrative, Best RPG, Best Game Direction and more, and just now it wrapped up its sweep with a win for Game of the Year.

The French-made game was given the trophy by another Frenchman in Nicolas Doucet, the director of last year's winner Astro Bot. To a lot of gamers, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deserves to take home the top prize, but there's bound to be a hot debate online following tonight's results due to the calibre of the games released in 2025.

The team took their time going to the stage, a bit odd considering how much time they'd had there already, but it was a lovely moment to see them share a hug before, applauded by cast members Jennifer English and Ben Starr.

Game director Guillaume Broche dedicated the win to the team at Sandfall Interactive, all of which had been brought to The Game Awards. He also thanked cast members, playtesters, and even YouTubers who helped make tutorials on how to make video games. His final thanks went to the players, who of course spread their love for this fantastic game.