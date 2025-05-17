Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was very different in its original draft

HQ

Something that impressed a lot of people about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 since its reveal was the game's concept. The world being split into different pieces, people only living until they are of a certain age before perishing at the hands of the Paintress, it all seemed very unique.

However, according to lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the story for the game could have been very, very different. Speaking to TheGamer, she revealed an early draft involved zombies, aliens, and more.

"The gameplay would have been similar," she said. "But the story was completely different. It was set in a steampunk Victorian England with zombies, aliens, and various things."

Director Guillaume Broche eventually decided that this wasn't the vision he wanted to go with. "Guillaume called me, and he's just like, 'Alright, reboot. We're starting from scratch,'" she said. This decision apparently followed a call where investors told Broche he could think bigger with the project.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.