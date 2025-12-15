Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was made for just $10 million

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man cost approximately $100 million to make, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost roughly three times that amount, and Cyberpunk 2077 cost a whopping $450 million. So what about Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

In an interview with The New York Times Sandfall Interactive has confirmed that, when all is said and done, the game cost a good $10 million to produce - that's about one-fifth of the budget for Astro Bot, the previous Game of the Year winner at the Game Awards, which is estimated to have cost between $50 and $75 million.

Among other things, they point out that they have chosen a more linear structure and that they have "conserved resources in clever ways", but it seems that the project has simply been quite streamlined from the outset.