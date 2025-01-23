Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 unveils gameplay and main characters at Xbox Developer Direct

HQ

With each passing year, the entity known as the Paintress erases people from existence who are the age she draws in the sky. And this year it was the turn of the 33-year-olds. So a group of brave people, with nothing to lose, embark on an adventure around the world to find and destroy the Painter before the terrible prophecy is fulfilled. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 follows this group of unique characters, and others who will join them along the way, in a turn-based RPG developed in Montpellier by the Sandfall Interactive studio.

At the Xbox Developer Direct we got another in-depth look at the game, as well as meeting some of the dev heads who have been introducing us to different aspects of the game. For example, the depth with which the main characters have been developed to feel adult and complex, and how the conflict over how to tackle their difficult task will develop the narrative. We've also seen some of the creatures that populate this muted world, which Sandfall frames as a kind of Belle Époque fantasy.

Despite being heavily inspired by JRPG classics like Final Fantasy or the Persona series, the turn-based combat system is fluid, with real-time reactions, and a huge variety of play styles. This is because each character has a rich tree of unique abilities, supported by a myriad (seriously, the presentation featured dozens) of passive abilities to further customise them.

There's a lot of potential in what we've seen today, no doubt, and we're looking forward to 24 April, when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes to PS5, PC and Xbox Series. Check out the trailer below.