Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 understandably dominates BAFTA Games Awards Longlists

We've still got a while before the BAFTA Games Awards. While we're all getting ready for a late night in Europe and waiting for Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards, the BAFTAs have revealed their first step in celebrating the creative and technical achievements of the biggest games of the past year.

The full longlists can be seen down below, sorted by category, but in short expect to hear a lot about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 again. The game that has been a GOTY frontrunner since it first released, and it pops up all over the place on the BAFTA longlist.

Elsewhere, we see other favourites from 2025 like Dispatch, ARC Raiders, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Donkey Kong Bananza and more pop up in several categories. Not everyone can make the final round of nominations, though, so be sure to check back in with us in March to see the shortlist. The BAFTA Games Awards 2026 take place on the 17th of April, 2026.

ANIMATION





Assassin's Creed Shadows



Battlefield 6



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



Donkey Kong Bananza



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



South of Midnight



Sword of the Sea



AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT





ARC Raiders



Battlefield 6



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Split Fiction



Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2



BEST GAME





ARC Raiders



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Split Fiction



BRITISH GAME





Atomfall



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector



F1 25



Jurassic World Evolution 3



Little Nightmares III



Mafia: The Old Country



Monument Valley 3



PowerWash Simulator 2



Two Point Museum



Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2



DEBUT GAME





Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Consume Me



Date Everything!



despelote



Dispatch



Is This Seat Taken?



The Midnight Walk



The Rogue Prince of Persia



Tiny Bookshop



EVOLVING GAME





Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition



Cyberpunk 2077



Fallout 76



Helldivers 2



Hitman World of Assassination



Marvel Rivals



No Man's Sky



Sea of Thieves



The Elder Scrolls Online



Vampire Survivors



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



FAMILY





Donkey Kong Bananza



EA SPORTS FC 26



Is This Seat Taken?



LEGO Party!



Mario Kart World



Monument Valley 3



Pokémon Legends: Z-A



PowerWash Simulator 2



Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds



Two Point Museum



GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT





and Roger



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Consume Me



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



despelote



Monument Valley 3



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl



SILENT HILL f



The Alters



GAME DESIGN





BALL x PIT



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Donkey Kong Bananza



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Split Fiction



The Alters



MULTIPLAYER





ARC Raiders



Battlefield 6



Borderlands 4



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Dune: Awakening



ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN



LEGO Party!



Mario Kart World



PEAK



Split Fiction



MUSIC





ARC Raiders



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



DOOM: The Dark Ages



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



NARRATIVE





Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Split Fiction



The Alters



NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY





Absolum



ARC Raiders



Atomfall



BALL x PIT



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Dispatch



PEAK



South of Midnight



Split Fiction



The Alters



PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE





Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch



Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters



Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei



Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë IN Hades II



Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction



Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch



Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN SILENT HILL f



Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE





Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture



Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II



Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest



Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take



Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch



Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



