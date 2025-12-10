Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 understandably dominates BAFTA Games Awards Longlists
The full nominations will be announced next March, but for now we've got an idea of how the awards show will shape up.
We've still got a while before the BAFTA Games Awards. While we're all getting ready for a late night in Europe and waiting for Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards, the BAFTAs have revealed their first step in celebrating the creative and technical achievements of the biggest games of the past year.
The full longlists can be seen down below, sorted by category, but in short expect to hear a lot about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 again. The game that has been a GOTY frontrunner since it first released, and it pops up all over the place on the BAFTA longlist.
Elsewhere, we see other favourites from 2025 like Dispatch, ARC Raiders, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Donkey Kong Bananza and more pop up in several categories. Not everyone can make the final round of nominations, though, so be sure to check back in with us in March to see the shortlist. The BAFTA Games Awards 2026 take place on the 17th of April, 2026.
ANIMATION
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
BEST GAME
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
BRITISH GAME
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- F1 25
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Little Nightmares III
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
DEBUT GAME
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- despelote
- Dispatch
- Is This Seat Taken?
- The Midnight Walk
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- Tiny Bookshop
EVOLVING GAME
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
FAMILY
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Is This Seat Taken?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Monument Valley 3
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Two Point Museum
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- and Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- despelote
- Monument Valley 3
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- SILENT HILL f
- The Alters
GAME DESIGN
- BALL x PIT
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
MULTIPLAYER
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Borderlands 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Dune: Awakening
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- PEAK
- Split Fiction
MUSIC
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
NARRATIVE
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- Absolum
- ARC Raiders
- Atomfall
- BALL x PIT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- PEAK
- South of Midnight
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch
- Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters
- Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë IN Hades II
- Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction
- Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch
- Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN SILENT HILL f
- Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture
- Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II
- Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
- Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch
- Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction