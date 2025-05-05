Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold more than twice as fast as Metaphor: ReFantazio

HQ

As we reported just over a week ago, it only took three days for the acclaimed role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to reach the milestone of one million copies sold. But that includes all formats, where we rarely get exact data for PlayStation and Xbox.

Via the more transparent Steam, the data is available though, and now GamesIndustry draws attention to the fact that the game sold more than twice as fast as the unanimously acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio, which premiered in the fall of 2024, and the same goes for the Steam version of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. It's also worth remembering that the game is included with Game Pass, which means it can be accessed with a more affordable subscription - but still achieved this impressive result.

We think this is very well deserved and in our review you can read more about why.