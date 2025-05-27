Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sells 3.3 million copies in 33 days

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been a hit it landed in our laps 33 days ago. Attracting millions of sales while also being on Xbox Game Pass, the RPG inspired by the likes of Final Fantasy, Devil May Cry and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has reached yet another impressive milestone.

33 days ago, the game launched, and in that time, Sandfall Interactive revealed that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has hit 3.3 million copies sold. That's quite the fitting figure, and yet another cause for celebration for the game's developers.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's success has been quite a surprise for the developers. While they'd hoped for a strong reception, the sales and critical response has still taken them aback. We've heard rumours of DLC potentially being considered at Sandfall right now, and if these sales figures continue to pop up, it seems more likely we're not yet done with our painted world.