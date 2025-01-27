Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reveals PC requirements

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is just a few months away now, and while we saw plenty of gameplay at the Xbox Developer Direct last week, a lot of people looking to play on PC are wondering if they're going to be able to run the game.

With the graphics looking as impressive as they do, luckily it seems that Sandfall Interactive has worked hard to stop you from needing the latest GPU and CPU. As we see on the game's Steam page, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can run on an Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB / Intel Arc A580 8GB.

That's for your minimum specs. If you want to jump to recommended you will need some newer equipment, including an Intel Core i7-11700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, as well as 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB.

Still, it's not too demanding, even at recommended. You'll need 55GB of space available for the game, which again isn't the worst we're used to seeing in these sprawling RPGs. It's worth noting as well that if you want to play at a resolution higher than 1080p, you may need a beefier system.