Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reached well over 50,000 concurrent players on Steam yesterday

If you've read our review of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you'll know that it lives up to the huge hype, offering a role-playing game that's as well-written as it is entertaining to play, and wrapped up in wonderful graphics and music.

We weren't the only ones to praise the title, which has consistently received great reviews, and it's clear that interest has been high. Via SteamDB, it is now revealed that no less than 51,681 played it concurrently on Steam during its launch day yesterday, which has to be considered quite outstandingly good. It has continued to climb today and at the time of writing, the number of concurrent players is 54,445.

It thereby beats the lifetime record of other big turn-based games from last year such as Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (45,357), Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (40,564), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (46,161), and Persona 3 Reload (45,002) - although it didn't prevail over Metaphor: ReFantazio (85,961).

It's often the weekend after the launch that lifetime records are set, so we'll see if we have the honour of returning on Monday with an even better result.

You can read our review of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 here, and it's out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and is even included with Game Pass.