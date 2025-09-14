Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 quietly tops 4.4 million in sales

HQ

In a recent interview with the French outlet Clips du Lundi, two members of the Sandfall team revealed that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already sold more than 4.4 million copies worldwide. The officially confirmed figure still sits at 3.3 million, but behind the scenes the success story is even bigger. The game moved a staggering three million copies in its first 33 days on the market and added another 1.4 million over the following 109 days. Those numbers are especially eye-catching in a year when the global games market has struggled with inflation and declining sales.

Part of the magic lies in Sandfall's approach: a modest sub-$50 million budget, a lower-than-average launch price, and craftsmanship that many critics say rivals—or even surpasses—big-budget AAA productions. The only question now is whether Clair Obscur can break the five-million mark before the end of the year. For publisher Kepler Interactive, it's already a financial triumph and a case study in how passion and smart resource management can outshine the industry's largest players.