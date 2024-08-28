Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Preview: God I feel old

HQ

This year at Gamescom, we got the chance to sit down and check out some of Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 from Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive. It's worth mentioning right now this wasn't a hands-on experience, but it was lengthy enough to feel worth writing about. Also, it simply stood out during the short time we got to take a look at it.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a steampunk-esque world inspired by the Belle Époque era. Think Lies of P mixed with The Order: 1886 for its aesthetic, and throw in some surrealism just to make sure you've got the mental image right. The game takes place in a world where there's a massive monolith in the centre. Inside that monolith is a being called the Paintress, and once a year a number on the monolith ticks down. Once the number has ticked down, everyone of that age or above disappears. The game takes place during Expedition 33, which means everyone is below that age.

So, some young bucks have been sent into the monolith to try and take down the Paintress, either to return all the oldies back or just stop the entire collapse of society before the number gets too low. During the demo, we were introduced to our protagonists, Gustave and Maelle, as well as another expeditioner. Each character can be built with specific attributes, and you can make them as you see fit in terms of these basic physical abilities like health, stamina, etc. But, each character also has their own unique skill tree. Maelle, for example, is a duellist with her fencing sword, while Gustave opens up foes for critical strikes with his guns.

The combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the focal point in the demo we got to see, as it relies on the traditional turn-based tactics regarding using your abilities and basic attacks with great synergy among your party, but it also allows you to stay focused in the fight with real-time mechanics. Most of these are QTEs, allowing you to do more damage with an attack by pressing a button at the right time. Also, you can dodge or parry opponents. Dodging has a more generous window but parries open your opponent up for a counter-attack. These mechanics certainly seemed cool in the hour we got to see, but over time it might become tedious to press a button every time you don't want to get smacked by an enemy attack. Enjoyment will likely vary on this one, as some of the other people we saw the demo with seemed equally excited by and cautious of this addition.

The world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remains fascinating, though. The combination of different aesthetics, ideas, and the mixing senses of dread and beauty in the visuals of the game are done very well, and left me from feeling somewhat tepid about the game as a whole to being wholly invested in what Sandfall Interactive does with this world. The visuals of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are breath-taking, from the detailed character models to the aforementioned world. It was difficult to hear much of the soundtrack during the demo, because Gamescom is just loud, but from the snippets we did catch it seemed as equally lovely as the visuals.

With solid combat and a great look, the only question we can't really answer about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is whether the story can live up to what the rest of the experience has on offer. The game has plenty to show us still before it releases next year, and so far it has done a grand job at impressing with an early showcase, but to be the complete package, it will need a strong narrative at the heart of this intriguing world that rewards the player for the time they'll spend in it.

