Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is taking its music across the world in new tour

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Following its run of sold-out concerts across France, with some other European dates included, A Painted Symphony is heading to wider regions in a tour that'll span the majority of 2027. A Painted Symphony is the name of the concert celebrating the music of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, created by composer Lorien Testard, as well as vocalist Alice Duport-Percier and Orchestre Curieux.

The new tour is set to visit some of the world's most iconic venues and arenas. The O2 in London, the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Radio City Music Hall in New York and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. Stockholm, Kraków, Oslo, Berlin, and more will be featured along the tour, which will run from January 2027 all the way to October of the same year. You can check concert dates and locations here. Unfortunately, for anyone who lives in Asia, Africa, or South America, it seems like only Europe and a couple of American locations will see this concert.

That said, if this version of A Painted Symphony proves to be as successful as the last tour, then chances are we could see a new world tour which covers a bit more of the world in good time. Tickets will go on sale from the 15th of September at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so mark your calendars if you want to be one of the first to nab your spot.