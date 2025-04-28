Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is already a million seller

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, we got to tell you all about the immediate success that Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has seen, with the game hitting half a million sold copies in around 24 hours of its launch. On top of the gaming being one of the year's highest-rated by critics on Metacritic and also with it being one of the best-rated games of all-time by fans on the platform, the RPG developed by a team of around 30 people has now also overcome another major sales milestone.

This time it's the big one million copies sold. Clair Obscur is a million seller and the impressive part about this figure is that the developer specifically notes that this doesn't take into account the likely many players who have flocked to the game through Game Pass.

While we know that the RPG is performing well on Steam, the total players is something that Sandfall is keeping quite close to the chest, but if the game has shipped a million copies, the total players must be higher. The question is how much higher?