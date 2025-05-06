Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has reached yet another impressive milestone with two million copies sold

HQ

Hardly a day has passed since the launch of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 without us writing about it in some way. But then again, it's also something out of the ordinary. We're talking about an absolute masterpiece, created by a new and relatively small independent studio with production values that beat several AAA titles and have attracted droves of gamers.

The latter is not least due to the fact that it is included with Game Pass, but let's not forget that it also sold incredibly well. Shortly after its launch at the end of April, it was announced that the game had passed one million copies sold, and now - just over a week later - the game's official Bluesky account says that it has sold over two million copies.

The French developer Sandfall interactive recently said that it is not out of the question that there will be DLC for the adventure in the future, suggesting that the success will continue as more and more people want to experience this strange saga.