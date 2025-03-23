Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has officially gone gold

HQ

Many of us are looking forward to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and now we're happy to announce that the game is finally ready, and there will be no delays. The developers at Sandfall Interactive have confirmed via Instagram that the title has "gone gold", which means that development is complete and that the disks can begin to be pressed for launch.

This turn-based role-playing game really impressed us when we recently had the opportunity to play it, not least thanks to its distinctive steampunk aesthetic and graphics style reminiscent of a living oil painting. The combat system also looks promising with a mix of fast-paced strategy and timing-based attacks, and if the story is up to par, this could turn out to be a really good one.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set in a dystopian version of Belle Époque-era Paris, where the main character tries to stop the Paintress who has the power to wipe out an entire generation. We'll find out how this will end when it's released on April 24 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (where it's also included with Game Pass).